Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 436 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.99 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

