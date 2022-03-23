West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$112.34 and last traded at C$113.89. Approximately 932,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 479,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$120.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.38.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.6859525 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

