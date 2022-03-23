Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 659,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,775,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

