Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $471.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.63 and a 200 day moving average of $428.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.46 and a 12-month high of $485.80.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.