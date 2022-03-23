Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $445,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 725,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,500. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.