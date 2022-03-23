Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $72,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 103,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.