Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 454.9% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 8,909,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

