Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.52. 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

