Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,590,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,993. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

