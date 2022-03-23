WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $412.47 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $412.47 million and $6.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00074824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.