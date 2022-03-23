Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,586.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $233.88 or 0.00556409 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $36,586.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.70 or 0.07003053 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.28 or 1.00144655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

