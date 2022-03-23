William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $113.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

