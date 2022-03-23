Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, The Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. In particular, the company's existing and expansionary development projects associated with the massive Transco gas transmission system are expected to boost Williams’ growth prospects. Its debt maturity profile is in good shape too with its $4.5 billion revolver maturing in 2023, while Williams is paying its shareholders an attractive dividend that currently yields more than 5%. The company’s thriving deepwater transportation business is another positive in the Williams story. Taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, the company is viewed a preferred midstream energy firm to own now.”

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

WMB opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.