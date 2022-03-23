Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 1,060 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $35,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

