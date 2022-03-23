Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WTW stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.78. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.