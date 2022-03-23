WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

