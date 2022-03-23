Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $9.13 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00021548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,500 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

