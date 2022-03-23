Woodcoin Trading 60.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $2,965.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,011.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.18 or 0.07017626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00283702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00857704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00112615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014206 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00457989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00417826 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

