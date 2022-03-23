Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 309,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

