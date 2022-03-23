Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 0.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.40. 108,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

