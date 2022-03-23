Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 0.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.40. 108,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.