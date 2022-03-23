XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

Stock analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in XPeng by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

