Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Yelp were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Yelp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

