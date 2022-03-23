Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Yelp were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

