Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CRO Sells $55,291.74 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

