Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CRO Sells $55,291.74 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
