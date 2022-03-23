YUSRA 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,652.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (YUSRA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,652.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSRA has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.96 or 0.07079967 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.87 or 0.99781945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00044957 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

