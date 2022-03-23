Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) will post sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.