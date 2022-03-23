Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

