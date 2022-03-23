Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

GP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

GP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,213. The company has a market cap of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

