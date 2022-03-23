Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will post $448.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.40 million and the highest is $451.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $528.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 113.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Harsco by 94,976.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harsco by 15.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

