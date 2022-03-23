Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 9,273,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621,902. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.