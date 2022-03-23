Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. 61,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

