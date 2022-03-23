Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.54). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

