Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post $150.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.20 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,131,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,654,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

