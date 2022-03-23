Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post $519.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.11 million and the lowest is $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $9,940,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

