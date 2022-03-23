Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

