Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.