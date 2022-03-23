Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will report $40.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $30.90 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $192.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 477,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,906. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

