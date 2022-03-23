Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.