Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.