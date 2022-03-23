Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.08 and the highest is $8.47. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

ORLY opened at $687.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $664.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $484.54 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,361,000 after buying an additional 106,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

