Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will announce $965.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.33 million and the lowest is $948.06 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $800.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.