Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 25,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,964 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

