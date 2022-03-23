Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELFGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

ELF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,669 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.