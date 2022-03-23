Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

ELF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,669 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.