Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

