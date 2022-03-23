Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will report $98.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $98.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 171.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.43. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

