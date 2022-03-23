Zacks: Brokerages Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.87. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($5.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

REPX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 94,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.99. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $11,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $873,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

