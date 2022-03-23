Zacks: Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post $19.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $97.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.77 million to $101.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $150.55 million, with estimates ranging from $148.72 million to $152.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 4,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,226. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $148,584.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 452,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,883,589.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

