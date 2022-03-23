Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Hold

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 62,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

