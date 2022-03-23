Zacks Investment Research Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.