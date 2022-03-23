Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

