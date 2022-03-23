Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Buy

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 62,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.