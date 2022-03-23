Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,035.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $8,035.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.38 or 1.00098280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00308879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00135398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00271530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030198 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,117,658 coins and its circulating supply is 11,088,158 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

